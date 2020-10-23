WF woman arrested for forgery, organized criminal activity

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers announced Friday that a forgery suspect, who allegedly takes advantage of mentally challenged individuals, has been arrested.
According to WFPD, Michelle Heels was arrested on three felony warrants:
- Forgery from Archer County
- Forgery from McClennon
- Engaging in organized criminal activity from Montague County
WF Crime Stoppers say she progressed to using mentally challenged individuals to cash fraudulent checks for her.
This case is currently under investigation for forgery and exploitation of a disabled individual.
