WF woman arrested for forgery, organized criminal activity
Michelle Lynn Heels (Source: Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Team | October 23, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 4:35 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers announced Friday that a forgery suspect, who allegedly takes advantage of mentally challenged individuals, has been arrested.

If you have any information on Michelle Heels, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or clink the link to submit your tip anonymously: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=540

Posted by Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers on Friday, October 23, 2020

According to WFPD, Michelle Heels was arrested on three felony warrants:

  • Forgery from Archer County
  • Forgery from McClennon
  • Engaging in organized criminal activity from Montague County

WF Crime Stoppers say she progressed to using mentally challenged individuals to cash fraudulent checks for her.

This case is currently under investigation for forgery and exploitation of a disabled individual.

