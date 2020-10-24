Cafe con Leche holds financial aid events

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cafe con Leche, an organization that helps students prepare for college, holds financial aid events on Saturdays.
Today it was held at Vernon College Century City Center in Wichita Falls. The FAFSA and TASFA events are put on by Cafe con Leche, MSU Texas, Vernon College, and Wichita Falls ISD.
“We want to increase the number of students attending and graduating from post secondary education in this are,” said Gonzalo Robles, educational consultant and team member of Cafe con Leche.
Cafe con Leche gives away two scholarships at each event to students who attend and complete their application for financial aid.
“It goes from signing up for scholarships to doing essays to taking those college entrance exams,” said Monse Benitez, a college mentor with Cafe con Leche, on the mentorship and application process being different for each person.
To find out more about Cafe con Leche and their upcoming events, you can find it on their Facebook page.
