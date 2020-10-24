Trump cruise gathered dozens in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Supporters of President Donald Trump showed up at a parking lot for a cruise along Kemp Blvd today.
The cruise route at 5 p.m. was between Kell and Southwest parkway.
There were trucks, a limo, and other cars in attendance. Many there sported flags.
“We’re doing this for veterans for Trump. Four more years and make America great again,” said Stewart Fudge, Trump supporter.
The cruise was hosted by a Facebook group called Wichita County Trump Supporters.
