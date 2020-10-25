Police say man flees in a vehicle reported stolen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police are looking for a man they said took off in a stolen car Sunday.
Police said just before 2 p.m. Sunday, an officer saw a vehicle reported stolen driving in the 300 block of Chester Avenue.
The officer went back to attempt to pull the vehicle over and saw it had been parked and was empty.
That is when police say 3 suspects near a residence started to run from police.
Officers were able to catch one of the suspects during the pursuit.
Another suspect went into a nearby business, where he eventually surrendered to police and was arrested.
Both suspects detained have been arrested for evading arrest.
A third suspect took off in the reported stolen vehicle.
Police said the vehicle reported stolen is a black Honda Accord.
No suspect description has been released
Anyone with information is asked to call the Wichita Falls Police Department.
