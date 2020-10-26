Archer County now falls under mask mandate

Archer County has 38 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday (Source: Pixabay Photo)
By KAUZ Team | October 26, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 6:54 PM

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Archer County is no longer exempt from Gov. Abbott’s mask mandate after the county saw an increase in COVID-19 patients, according to the Archer County News.

Archer County has 38 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.

The county lost its exemption by having over 30 positive cases within a two-week period.

Masks and social distancing are now required in all public spaces. Occupancy rates have also been diminished to 50%.

