Archer County now falls under mask mandate

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Archer County is no longer exempt from Gov. Abbott’s mask mandate after the county saw an increase in COVID-19 patients, according to the Archer County News.
Archer County has 38 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.
The county lost its exemption by having over 30 positive cases within a two-week period.
Masks and social distancing are now required in all public spaces. Occupancy rates have also been diminished to 50%.
