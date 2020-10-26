Area schools are closing or delaying due to inclement weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Some schools in the area are making scheduling changes in response to the inclement weather this week.
Below is a list of the current changes in the area:
- Early dismissal at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26.
- All classes are virtual on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
- All sports are canceled for this week.
- Classes will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Buses will also run two hours late in accommodation.
This information is subject to change throughout the day.
