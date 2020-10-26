Cache child killed in crash east of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - One child has died and one is in critical condition after a crash just east of Lawton.
It happened at Northeast 60th and Cache Road around 12:30 Monday afternoon.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an SUV failed to yield at a stop sign and was t-boned by a truck headed east on Cache.
Two girls from the green truck, aged 4 and 5, were taken to the OU Medical Center, where the 5-year-old died. The 4-year-old remains in critical condition with head injuries.
OHP is investigating.
