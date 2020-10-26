Early voting numbers are updated daily for Texoma counties

Texas voters continued to flock to the polls for early voting over the weekend.
October 26, 2020

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas voters continued to flock to the polls for early voting over the weekend.

Here are the early voting numbers for counties across Texoma as of Sunday, Oct. 25.

County Registered Voters Cumulative Votes Percentage
Archer 6,538 2,664 40.75%
Baylor 2,408 1,096 45.51%
Childress 3,658 1,534 41.94%
Clay 7,959 3,133 39.36%
Foard 884 333 37.67%
Hardeman 2,486 765 30.77%
Haskell 3,377 1,043 30.89%
Jack 5,254 2,267 43.15%
Knox 2,391 722 30.2%
Montague 14,001 6,148 43.91%
Throckmorton 1,216 436 35.86%
Wichita 83,575 24,696 29.55%
Wilbarger 8,196 2,988 36.46%
Wise 45,643 20,836 45.65%
Young 11,769 5,347 45.43%

The Cumulative Votes tab is represented by the total amount of votes cast in-person and via mail-in ballots.

To view the Wichita County sample ballot for the general election, click here.

Early voting in Texas ends on Oct. 30.

For a list of early voting locations in Texoma, click here.

All locations and times are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

