Graham Rotary Club partnering with Graham Crisis Center food pantry

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Partnerships are formed and in the process of helping Graham Crisis Center serve the community, especially with the food pantry.
One of Graham Rotary Club’s service projects is the food pantry revitalization. It will be a 3-year project that the club president each year will take part in. According to current president of Graham Rotary Club Sarah Lundgren, the timeline of the work to be done is the next six to eight months.
“We’re really excited to partner with the City of Graham, the Zack Burkett Co., as well as Star Tire with Jason Cottongame and his team. Each person is bringing their area of expertise that’s going to be able to complete this project, whether that’s pavement, a little bit of outside love and even we’re looking at painting a mural on the side of the building, per the City of Graham’s approval,” said Lundgren.
The mural will be painted by local artist Pecos McCool. Graham Rotary Club bought a walk-in freezer for the pantry, which will replace the smaller freezers currently used.
Graham Crisis Center is a non-profit organization that has a shelter for abused women and children, a food pantry, and clothes closet. The shelter is at a separate location.
“The food pantry and the clothes closet have gone undergone extensive renovations over the last couple of months,” said Cathy Partridge, executive director of Graham Crisis Center.
The clothes closet is sorted by type and size. Partridge said a thrift store is planned for the start of next year, which would help the center financially.
People are hearing about the changes coming to the food pantry and Partridge’s response is “yes, but they are all to benefit you. They’re all to help serve you better.”
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank supplies majority of the donations to the center’s food pantry. The local United and Walmart stores also bring in donations.
Partridge said the healthy pantry project is being created so people can select food items they’ll eat rather “than just having volunteers fill up a basket and send them home with possibly things they don’t want.”
“We know that there have to be people who need the food but work during the week and so we’ve never been able to help them,” said Partridge on the additional hours for the food pantry. The food pantry will be open on the first Saturday of the month, starting next month.
