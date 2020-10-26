Ice Storm Tuesday Morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Freezing rain and some sleet will become more widespread late tonight and early Tuesday morning. The worst of the ice storm will hit around after sunrise Tuesday. Ice Accumulation of a quarter to half an inch will be possible mainly on elevated surfaces. Bridges and overpasses will be slick in the morning and there could be some power outages. Temperatures should rise above freezing by early afternoon with a transition to more of a cold rain.