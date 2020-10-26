Lakeside City Volunteer Fire Department prepare to open new facility

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Lakeside City Volunteer Fire Department and The Lakeside City Fire Department are hard at work preparing for the opening of their brand new facility.
The building is 90 % done and will house both Lakeside City Fire Departments under one roof.
“So the fire department brought land about five or six years ago and in 2018 we voted to give the land to the city.” said Lonnie Hare Chief of Lakeside City Volunteer Fire Department.
In return the city offered to build a station for both departments, that will offer more space and be much more convenience.
The new station will also help lower resident’s home owners insurance by lowering ISO ratings for the fire department.
The news station is set to open by the beginning of 2021.
For more information on The Lakeside City Volunteer Fire Deportment visit their website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.