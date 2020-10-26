Man arrested after cashing almost $50,000 in forged checks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man was arrested on Friday for forgery after cashing almost $50,000 in someone else’s checks.
The victim’s power of attorney reported the forgeries on his behalf when they noticed he was missing money from his bank account in August.
It was reported that the power of attorney’s niece and her husband took checks from the victim when they visited him in Wichita, Kansas after his wife passed away.
They reportedly took the checks, forged the victim’s name on them and cashed them through ATM’s at several different banks.
A total of $49,535.22 was reportedly cashed from the victim’s checks between February and July of this year.
Anthony Patterson was arrested for forgery, his bond was set at $25,000 and he has since bonded out of the Wichita County Jail.
