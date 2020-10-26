MSU fraternity hosts virtual food drive for Faith Mission

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Kappa Sigma fraternity at Midwestern State University is currently putting on a community service event called, Together We Can Make A Difference. The fraternity has paired up with Faith Mission in Wichita Falls and is raising money online for canned goods.
“It’s not a big town so when we help out, we can actually see the good we’re doing for people and that motivates us to do more,” said MSU Kappa Sigma Philanthropy Chair Andy Grisham.
Members of Kappa Sigma say they were motivated to think outside the box and put on the event after having to post their annual Box-A-Thon.
“It really is heartwarming to know that people are still thinking of us,” said Faith Mission CEO Steve Sparks. “They’re thinking outside the box, they’re trying to find creative ways to raise funds and donations.”
Sparks said the new online campaign is coming at the perfect time as they have seen an influx in people due to the cold weather as well as more people coming from the metroplex area due to Covid.
“We’re so appreciative of that because we know that we’re gonna need more food this winter and that canned food will come in really handy,” said Sparks.
So far, Kappa Sigma has 792 cans, 138 boxed goods, and 120 water bottles. Their goal is to raise funds for 1,500 cans, 500 boxed goods, and 500 water bottles within the week.
“Whenever we can to pull not just our fraternity into doing something good, but really involve the whole community and help the community as well, it’s something that we really enjoy,” said MSU Kappa Sigma Treasurer Nic Hubbert.
