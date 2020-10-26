Services set for late Bellevue ISD staff member

BELLEVUE, Texas (TNN) - The funeral services for a late Bellevue ISD staff member will be held at the school’s gymnasium on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Jackie Gill served the district as the Maintenance and Transportation Director and was also a bus driver for their students.
Gill had been employed by the school district for over 20 years.
School officials say he will be remembered for his warm smile, friendly conversations and his selfless time devoted to others.
Bellevue ISD will release their students and staff early on Thursday at 12 p.m.
