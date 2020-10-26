Two new deaths, 163 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 163 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 66 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 3,649 cases in Wichita County, with 1,326 of them still being active.
There have been 2,285 total recoveries, 25,458 negative tests and 38 deaths.
There are currently 1,259 patients recovering at home while 67 are in the hospital. 32 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 947 tests still pending.
The Health District sadly has two deaths to report today; Case 3,138, 80+, and Case 3,573, 60 - 69. They received 67 cases Saturday, 20 cases Sunday, and 76 cases today for a total of 163 new cases to report. There are 67 hospitalizations and 66 new recoveries to also report today.
Hospitalizations
Case 1,774: 50 - 59, critical
Case 1,876: 50 - 59, stable
Case 1,955: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,085: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,139: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,159: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,227: 80+, critical
Case 2,229: 80+, critical
Case 2,283: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,310: 80+, stable
Case 2,366: 80+, stable
Case 2,367: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,371: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,406: 80+, stable
Case 2,433: 80+, critical
Case 2,462: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,463: 30 - 39, critical
Case 2,470: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,489: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,544: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,588: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,599: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,691: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,735: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,736: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,749: 80+, stable
Case 2,768: 70 - 79, stable
Case 2,802: 70 - 79, critical
Case 2,838: 80+, stable
Case 2,894: 50 - 59, critical
Case 2,902: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,931: 60 - 69, stable
Case 2,943: 60 - 69, critical
Case 2,945: 70 - 79, critical
Case 3,001: 60 - 69, critical
Case 3,004: 60 - 69, stable
Case 3,005: 80+, stable
Case 3,012: 60 - 69, stable
Case 3,021: 70 - 79, critical
Case 3,064: 60 - 69, critical
Case 3,074: 50 - 59, stable
Case 3,081: 70 - 79, stable
Case 3,097: 50 - 59, critical
Case 3,132: 80+, stable
Case 3,143: 40 - 49, critical
Case 3,159: 50 - 59, critical
Case 3,185: 60 - 69, critical
Case 3,187: 50 - 59, stable
Case 3,195: 40 - 49, stable
Case 3,203: 70 - 79, stable
Case 3,247: 80+, stable
Case 3,250: 70 - 79, stable
Case 3,259: 80+, stable
Case 3,261: 60 - 69, stable
Case 3,262: 60 - 69, critical
Case 3,276: 80+, critical
Case 3,302: 30 - 39, stable
Case 3,424: 70 - 79, stable
Case 3,454: 70 - 79, stable
Case 3,486: 60 - 69, critical
Case 3,560: 70 - 79, stable
Case 3,567: 80+, critical
Case 3,577: 70 - 79, stable
Case 3,579: 60 - 69, critical
Case 3,586: 70 - 79, stable
Case 3,606: 40 - 49, stable
Case 3,609: 70 - 79, stable
