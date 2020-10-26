The weather could lead to power outages tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The transition to the cold weather may leave people without power until energy companies can figure out the problem and resolve it.
People could see downed lines and a blown fuse on power lines. There were power outages the other night in Wichita Falls, due to lightning storms.
Companies like Oncor respond to the outages. The fire department will also check out the problem in situations that are possible emergencies.
“You just never know what’s going to happen until the weather gets on through here, but ice is a big problem,” said Donald Hughes, Deputy Chief of Operations WFFD, on the additional issues that they may deal with.
If there’s ice, it will weigh down on the trees with leaves and power lines. Ice delays the response rate of crews.
If you see a power line down in your area, call 9-1-1 so officials can come handle the situation safely.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.