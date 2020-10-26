WFFD responds to house fire started in trash can

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A man was taken to the hospital after a fire started in the back of a house he was staying in early Monday morning.
Firefighters arrived at the house in the 1300 block of 9th Street around 3:15 a.m. to see fire and smoke coming from the building.
They report all of the utilities were already disconnected from the house and the building was believed to be vacant.
Assistant Fire Marshal Burchett said he spoke with the victim outside of the house and he told him he had permission from the owner to stay there.
The victim also reportedly told Burchett he got cold and started a small fire in a metal trash can in the back room.
The WFFD report the fire started in the trash can and burned up through a wall.
The victim was treated on scene and taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.
The damages to the building are estimated to be about $22,500.
