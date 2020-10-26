A wintry mix is occuring in our western counties

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday we have a first alert weather day. That’s because we are going to be seeing very cold conditions compared to what we have been experiencing lately. In fact we are going to be down in the 30s for the day. The high for today is going to be early in the day. Temps will continue to fall as the day goes on. The low tonight is going to be 31 and as temperatures continue to drop are chances for mixed precipitation go up. On Tuesday we will not really warm up all that much. We will have a high of 34 with a low of 34. We have a 70% chance of precipitation across the area. There is good news. On Wednesday we will start to warm up. We will have a high of about 43 but we will have another 70% chance of rain. Then going into Thursday we lose our rain chances but we will continue rising with our temps. We will have a high of about 55 with partly cloudy skies. On Friday we will warm up into the low 60s for the high.