Another round of winter weather is expected Wednesday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Tuesday we have another First Alert weather day.
What we can expect is more ice to occur with more freezing rain that is going to develop especially this morning. We are anticipating anywhere from about 1/4 of an inch to 3/4 of an inch across the area.
Ice has already started accumulating across Texoma. Some bridges have already started having ice problems as well as areas that have foliage. If we do end up getting anywhere close to 3/4 of an inch of ice across the area we could see some big problems across the city.
As the day goes on we will warm up ever-so-slightly. The icing should stop after this afternoon, and switch over to rain. Elevated surfaces can also expect icing to occur such as bridges, outdoor steps, railings and other metal surfaces.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.