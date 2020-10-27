Early voting numbers are updated daily for Texoma counties

Despite the weather, Texas voters continued to flock to the polls for early voting on Monday.
By KAUZ Team | October 27, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT - Updated October 27 at 10:46 AM

Here are the early voting numbers for counties across Texoma as of Monday, Oct. 26.

County Registered Voters Cumulative Votes Percentage
Archer 6,538 2,852 43.62%
Baylor 2,408 1,151 47.8%
Childress 3,658 1,534 41.94%
Clay 7,959 3,324 41.76%
Foard 884 353 39.93%
Hardeman 2,486 787 31.66%
Haskell 3,377 1,118 33.11%
Jack 5,254 2,368 45.07%
Knox 2,391 741 30.99%
Montague 14,001 6,496 46.4%
Throckmorton 1,216 471 38.73%
Wichita 83,575 26,876 32.16%
Wilbarger 8,196 3,005 36.66%
Wise 45,643 21,943 48.08%
Young 11,769 5,348 45.44%

The Cumulative Votes tab is represented by the total amount of votes cast in-person and via mail-in ballots.

To view the Wichita County sample ballot for the general election, click here.

Early voting in Texas ends on Oct. 30.

For a list of early voting locations in Texoma, click here.

All locations and times are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

