Oncor map shows local power outages

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Due to the inclement weather, many homes in and around Wichita Falls are without power today, according to the Oncor power outage map.
As of 12:30 p.m., there are 105 active outages that are affecting more than 4,000 Oncor customers in Archer, Clay and Wichita Counties.
It is currently unknown when most outages will be restored.
If you see a downed power wire, stay away from it and call 911 as it could still be live or hold a charge.
This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
