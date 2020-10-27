WFISD to host virtual meeting about 2020 bond

WFISD will be hosting a virtual meeting on Thursday to help inform residents about the 2020 bond proposed on the ballot. (Source: kauz)
By KAUZ Team | October 27, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT - Updated October 27 at 12:51 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There is still a week left until the election and WFISD will be hosting a virtual meeting on Thursday to help inform residents about the 2020 bond proposed on the ballot.

The meeting will be held over Zoom from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

It is open to the public but you must register to attend.

To register you can email Sarah@WichitaFallsChamber.com or call (940) 723-2741.

For more information on what the bond proposes you can go to the WFISD bond website.

