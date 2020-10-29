Base Camp Lindsay hosting ghost hunt

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A chance to spend some time alongside a few friendly ghosts, that’s what Base Camp Lindsay has put together to raise money for their facility to care for homeless veterans.
Friday and Saturday night groups can reserve two-hour time slots to explore the once abandoned nursing home. 10 people are allowed per time slot. Those who go will be alongside professional ghost hunters.
“The space isn’t being used, we aren’t able to work on it, and it’s Halloween so might as well see if anyone else has the same experiences that we do,” Tara Bryan, a board member of Base Camp Lindsay, said.
The organization is just $2,000 short of funding a new roof for the facility.
“We would love to get this building open but we can only move as fast as our funding is and we’ve got to take every opportunity that we can,” Chris De La Garza, vice chair of Base Camp Lindsay, said.
