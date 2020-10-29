City council to consider 4A money to improve business park

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls City Council will vote to approve up to $1.5 million related to the proposed plan for a business park off of Fisher Rd.
All of the funding for this project comes from the 4A sales tax that is paid throughout the year, to strengthen economic development in the city.
“In the past, we always have had big industrial buildings available for prospecting but those are rapidly being taken up,” said Henry Florsheim, President, and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce.
If approved, the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation will start the early stages of preparing the right infrastructure so that new businesses can come in and build on the property.
“This business part was originally planned to develop manufacturing and other businesses here for our economy,” said Bobby Whiteley, a member of the Economic Corporation. “That is exactly what has come to place.”
That means more jobs and money for the economy.
“It could mean hundreds of millions of dollars in capital investment for Wichita Falls and hundreds of jobs,” said Florsheim.
But before that can happen...there has to be a place to put them.
“Whether we get these companies to move here or not we have to have this infrastructure built to attract somebody to move their business to Wichita Falls,” said Whiteley.
The city already owns the land and something will eventually have to be built at the Business Park.
“The economic development board has the funds to take this first step,” said Whiteley. “That is why they are doing it. I am in agreement with that. It’s exactly what they are designed to do.”
