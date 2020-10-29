James Staley III booked into Wichita County Jail

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE
The man charged with the murder of Wilder McDaniel was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Thursday after being extradited from the Okmulgee County Jail.
James Staley III is facing two charges:
- First-degree felony murder
- Capital murder of a person under 10 years old
A Wichita County grand jury indicted him on both charges earlier this week.
ORIGINAL STORY
The man charged with the murder of Wilder McDaniel has been indicted by a Wichita County grand jury.
The jury indicted James Staley, III for capital murder of a child, and first-degree felony murder, according to a press release from the Wichita County district attorney on Wednesday.
Since there is a capital murder charge, the District Attorney’s office will conduct a review on whether or not to seek the death penalty.
At the end of that review, the capital committee will make a recommendation to the District Attorney, who will then make the decision to bring the death penalty as a sentencing option.
He was also indicted on first-degree felony murder which has a range of punishment up to a life sentence.
The release said that the two charges allow a jury to consider both means of murder.
