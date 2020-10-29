MSU Texas reports five new COVID-19 cases Thursday

By KAUZ Team | October 29, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 10:24 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports five new students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas.
A total of 129 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Thursday at 3:11 p.m., says the patients are made up of 23 faculty/staff members and 106 students. There are currently 28 active student cases and 5 active staff cases.

Six students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

