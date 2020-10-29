New Wichita Falls VA Outpatient Clinic opens Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The new Wichita Falls VA Outpatient Clinic will be opening its doors on Monday.
The new clinic is located at 2600 Central East Freeway to provide easier access for Veterans.
All staff members and patients will be transferred to the new location so that Veterans can keep the same providers.
The facility will offer medical services for primary care, behavioral health, social work services, physical therapy, tele health services as well as diabetes and hypertension management.
It will also have an onsite pharmacist and an in-house lab.
Veterans currently receiving care from the OKC VA Health Care System can move their care to the Wichita Falls clinic if they wish by calling (940) 257-0000.
New Veterans wishing to enroll for care at the new location need to call the Lawton VA Eligibility Office at (580) 585-5000..
For more information, click here.
