Precinct 2 Commissioner incumbent Lee Harvey will be write-in on ballot

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One of the most interesting races this election season will be that of the Wichita County Precinct 2 Commissioner.
“The idea to now come along and have someone that’s an incumbent running for that position as a write-in is unique,” said Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.
GOP nominee Mickey Fincannon will be faced with the task of taking on write-in candidate and current incumbent, Lee Harvey.
“I mean he’s a pretty prominent figure,” said Midwestern State University Professor of political science Dr. Steve Garrison. “I would imagine that he’s the type of person that could actually win a write-in candidacy.”
In December of 2019, Harvey decided to run for the Thirteenth Congressional District seat. This forced him to resign from his commissioner position.
“You know, he had to take a shot,” said Dr. Garrison. “It’s just the nature of those things.”
Judge Gossom allowed Harvey to carry out his commissioner duties after the GOP failed to name a potential replacement. Gossom said he also felt the need to hear from both sides to potentially fill the position.
“Communication is all of our Achilles heal and somewhere in the conversation between the party chairman, the precinct judges, and me, I still contend that the only name that I was given that was discussed supposedly was the precinct two foreman, but he declined it,” said Judge Gossom.
Some have asked why the GOP decided to move away from Harvey however, the focus now is what will come after Tuesday.
“I think (Gossom) did the right thing to try to keep stability, especially during what we’ve been going through the last six months,” said Garrison.
