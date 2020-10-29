Senator John Cornyn makes campaign stop in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn, who is facing a battle for his senate seat from democrat MJ Hegar, made a stop in Wichita Falls Thursday afternoon.
The incumbent Republican senator is on a bus tour of north Texas and met with voters and supporters at Crazy P’s Car Museum on Midwestern Parkway. He had a simple message for Texoma.
Just to show you how much has changed since Senator Cornyn was reelected in 2014, there were 4.6 million voters in that election. More than eight million Texans have already cast ballots this year.
There are just five days left until Election Day.
