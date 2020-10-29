Severe weather, COVID-19 hospitalizations leave TBI in need of blood

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It could be a matter of weeks before Texas' blood supply runs out. Severe weather and increased COVID-19 cases are both putting an extra strain on blood institutes.
“It’s a thin safety net right now,” the Texas Blood Institute CEO said.
Right now TBI is having to import 30-percent of it’s blood supply from out of state: an unusually high number during a season when the blood supply is supposed to be fully stocked; and COVID-19 cases skyrocketing isn’t helping.
“We’re going to run out of that reserve,” CEO John Armitage said, “we’re borrowing from other places. But the national surge is chewing through the national reserve that we built up over the summer.”
And time is running out.
“Give us another four weeks and we may not be able to go and ask for help,” he said.
Armitage said in another four weeks hospitals currently treating COVID-19 patients with plasma could see their supply dwindling.
“This is the last moment we want to take our healthcare heroes and give them another curve ball,” Ben Schaffner, an account consultant for TBI, said.
“It takes nearly 1,200 donors a day to meet the blood needs of our regional hospitals,” Schaffner clarified.
Normally fall holds a number of school and community-based blood drives to meet those numbers. Weather and a pandemic has put those on pause.
“If we don’t get a good response that we have come to count on from our wonderful neighbors helping each other out,” Armitage said, “we’re going to be in trouble in the next few days.”
As Ben Schaffner pointed out, it doesn’t matter what you give [because] “every blood drive matters,” he said, “every donor matters.”
