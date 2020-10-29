Wichita Falls City Council candidate profiles: District 4

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - District 4 candidate Jason Hester and incumbent Tim Brewer face off for this seat.
Brewer, who has been in real estate for the past 13 years, is focusing on bringing in new businesses.
Hester is a business owner who wants to focus his platform on improving and making the most of existing businesses in Wichita Falls and tourism.
“I want to see some changes," said Hester. “I want there to be more to do in Wichita Falls, more growth, more focus on the small business instead of just going with big businesses, help our fellow Wichitans and grow small businesses.”
“Working with the chamber, Henry Florsheim and the chamber, a bunch we’ve worked with bringing in some significant businesses and I’d like to see more come into our city so that we can keep some of our youth here,” said Brewer.
Election day is November 3.
