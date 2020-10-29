Wichita Falls City Council candidate profiles: District 5

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There are two candidates running for the District Five 5 for Wichita Falls City Council.
Tom Taylor is taking on incumbent Steve Jackson who was elected into office in 2018.
The winner of this election will be the councilman for the north side of Wichita Falls.
Both candidates agree they want to see growth in their district.
“If we are going to keep property taxes at a reasonable rate for all of the property owners in our city, we’ve got to expand our property tax base,” said Taylor. “We do that with bigger industry, tourism, and new people moving into the city here.”
“The north side of town has prime real estate right now to be able to grow and to seek more growth,” said Jackson.
Election day is November 3.
