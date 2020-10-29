Wichita Falls City Council candidate profiles: District 3

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls city council District 3 race includes incumbent Jeff Browning and candidate Mel Martinez.
Both want to work on business growth. Browning wants to bring new jobs while Martinez would focus more on the businesses already in the city.
“I want to continue what I started, was appointed to council two and a half years ago and run unopposed the first term," said Browning. "So choosing to run again to continue to where we’re headed and I think we’re headed in a great place. I really enjoy what I’m doing. It’s been a great ride so far and I want to continue to keep serving Wichita Falls.”
“Well I love this city,” said Martinez. “I have found my home here, built my home here by choice. I moved here about eight years ago and I would like to make as much difference as I can, on behalf of the people who live here as possible.”
Election day is November 3.
