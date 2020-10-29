Workforce Solutions virtual hiring fair set for next Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The ninth annual “Hiring Red, White & You! Statewide Virtual Hiring Fair” will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5.
The job fair is held each year for veterans, military members and their spouses and this year the event is open to the public.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and there is no cost to attend.
30 employers will participate in the event, representing more than 150 jobs around North Texas.
For the first hour priority entry will be granted to veterans, military members and their spouses and then from noon until 2 p.m. job seekers from the general public will be welcome to participate.
If you need help with your resume, have questions about the event or how it works or how to effectively interact with the employers virtually, call Workforce Solutions North Texas at (940) 322-1801 ext. 102.
To register for the event, click here.
Find the full press release from Workforce Solutions North Texas below:
2020 Hiring Red, White & You! Statewide Virtual Hiring Fair to Take Place November 5
WICHITA FALLS, Texas - October 29, 2020 – For the ninth year, Workforce Solutions North Texas, in partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC), will host a virtual hiring fair for veterans, military members, and their spouses on Thursday, November 5. This event is a joint initiative supported by the Office of the Governor, the Texas Medical Center (TMC), TVC and TWC to connect veterans, military members, and their spouses with employers who are seeking the exceptional skills of these groups.
“On behalf of Workforce Solutions North Texas, I extend my sincere appreciation to all those who have served or are currently in active military service in our Armed Forces,” said Workforce Solutions North Texas Executive Director Lisa McDaniel, “Workforce Solutions North Texas proudly honors and serves veterans who have defended, and currently defend our freedom each day. We at Workforce Solutions North Texas take great pride in linking North Texas veterans and military spouses to employment and training, as well as other resources to support your needs. Workforce Solutions North Texas is proud to be a part of and host our 9th annual Hiring, Red, White & You! event November 5, 2020.”
Thirty employers will participate in the live, virtual event on November 5. These employers represent over 150 jobs in the North Texas region and are ready to hire great candidates! Priority entry will be granted to veterans, military members, and their spouses from 11:00 a.m. through noon, then from noon until 2:00 p.m., job seekers from the general public are welcome to participate. The cost is free, and registration is now open here: https://ntxworksolutions.org/upcoming-events/.
If you need assistance with your resume, what to expect while attending a virtual event, or how to interact effectively with employers virtually, please call our Workforce Solutions North Texas Employment Services Team today at 940-322-1801 ext.102.
About Workforce Solutions North Texas
Workforce Solutions is led by a local board consisting of 29 volunteer members, a majority of which come from private industry. It is part of a statewide system of local boards which set policy and oversee expenditures of funds in their individual areas. These boards are non-profit and receive funding from the U.S. Department of Labor through the Texas Workforce Commission.
Dedicated to helping Texas employers and job seekers succeed, Workforce Solutions North Texas provides services to employers and job seekers in the following counties: Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cottle, Foard, Hardeman, Jack, Montague, Wichita, Wilbarger and Young. Its mission is to place North Texans in jobs and to equip workers with skills that foster economic development.
For details on Workforce Solutions North Texas and the services offered in coordination with its network of other local workforce development boards across Texas, call 940-767-1432 or visit www.ntxworksolutions.org.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.