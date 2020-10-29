Workforce Solutions virtual hiring fair set for next Thursday

“On behalf of Workforce Solutions North Texas, I extend my sincere appreciation to all those who have served or are currently in active military service in our Armed Forces,” said Workforce Solutions North Texas Executive Director Lisa McDaniel, “Workforce Solutions North Texas proudly honors and serves veterans who have defended, and currently defend our freedom each day. We at Workforce Solutions North Texas take great pride in linking North Texas veterans and military spouses to employment and training, as well as other resources to support your needs. Workforce Solutions North Texas is proud to be a part of and host our 9th annual Hiring, Red, White & You! event November 5, 2020.”