Clay County now falls under mask mandate

Clay County now falls under mask mandate
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more. (Source: WWBT Photo)
By KAUZ Team | October 30, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 5:30 PM

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Clay County is no longer exempt from Gov. Abbott’s mask mandate, according to County Judge Mike Campbell.

The county has seen an increase of 35 COVID-19 cases within the last 14 days.

Judge Campbell says the county will be eligible to reapply for a mask exemption in 14 days if it maintains 30 or less new COVID-19 cases during that timeframe.

The State of Texas' COVID-19 Tracker shows Clay County has seen a total of 129 COVID-19 cases so far along with three deaths.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.