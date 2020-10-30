Clay County now falls under mask mandate

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Clay County is no longer exempt from Gov. Abbott’s mask mandate, according to County Judge Mike Campbell.
The county has seen an increase of 35 COVID-19 cases within the last 14 days.
Judge Campbell says the county will be eligible to reapply for a mask exemption in 14 days if it maintains 30 or less new COVID-19 cases during that timeframe.
The State of Texas' COVID-19 Tracker shows Clay County has seen a total of 129 COVID-19 cases so far along with three deaths.
