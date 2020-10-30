County leaders urging everyone to celebrate Halloween safely

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With Halloween right around the corner, Wichita County leaders are urging parents to celebrate safely.
“The traditional way is not the good way this year,” Woody Gossom, Wichita County Judge said.
Judge Gossom wants parents to think of alternative ways of trick or treating this year.
“You know the last thing you want to think is gee we thought Halloween would be a fun think and it would be an ok thing to do and now we regretfully know it was not,” judge Gossom said.
Lou Kreidler, executive director of the Wichita Falls Wichita County Health District believes families shout try staying home, watch scary movies, and participate in virtual celebrations instead of going door to door.
“I really think that this year with covid that parents have to think outside the box and think about ways they want to do things that are safe,” Kreidler said.
But if you choose to go out, Kreidler says taking extra safety measures is a must.
“Make sure that they are wearing a mask, the children are wearing a mask, and if you’re going to be handing out candy, it’s important to remember that if you’re sick, just don’t do that this year,” Kreidler said.
So Judge Gossom wants everyone to weigh their options tomorrow and hopes everyone will stay safe.
“Look at what will the loose if they don’t participate traditionally on Halloween and what can you lose if you do, and that’s for some member if your family to become deathly ill,” Judge Gossom said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.