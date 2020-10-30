Couple creates unique trick or treat experience

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls family is making sure Halloween isn’t canceled because of COVID-19.
“We are pretty big Halloween fans,” said Charis Rhoades. “Any opportunity to dress up even our kids like it”
The Rhoades moved into their new home last year and have been waiting for Halloween.
So when the COVID-19 shutdown happened, they knew they didn’t want that to ruin the holiday.
“2020 is about being adaptive and kind of just making it work and this is our way of making it work,” said Charis Rhoades.
That is when they got the idea for a witch that flies down and hands out candy.
“We reel her in with a fishing pole and we can load her up with candy and everything up there,” said Bobby Rhoades. “Once we release the pole, she slides down on pully down to the end and that way kids can get candy without having to get close to anybody.”
“That’s a great idea,” said Lou Kreidler with the Wichita Falls, Wichita County Public Health District. “It’s a great way to get the kids candy to the kids without having to have contact with them.”
“Come stand on our sidewalk and we will stay on our porch and you can still have candy,” said Charis Rhoades.
