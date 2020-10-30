First National Bank hosts successful blood drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - First National Bank’s emergency blood drive on Friday has been recorded as the bank’s most successful blood drive to date.
Jackie Riley, First National Bank marketing, says 19 units of blood were collected at the blood drive for the Texas Blood Institute in four hours.
This is the largest and most successful blood drive in the bank’s history.
The Texas Blood Institute is in dire need of blood after recent severe weather and the COVID-19 pandemic has put a pause on normally scheduled blood drives.
For more information about this shortage, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.