Five new deaths, 79 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

The Health District sadly has five deaths to report again today; Case 2,560, 80+, Case 3,081, 70 - 79, Case 3,082, 70 - 79, Case 3,579, 60 - 69, and Case 3,873, 80+. There are also 79 new cases, 81 hospitalizations, and 40 recoveries to report. Please remember to celebrate Halloween safely tomorrow. There are several tips for creative, fun ways to still enjoy the Holiday available on our website at https://tx-wichitafalls3.civicplus.com/2088/COVID-19.