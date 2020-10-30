Five new deaths, 79 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | October 30, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 5:06 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed five new deaths and 79 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 40 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 4,001 cases in Wichita County, with 1,429 of them still being active.

There have been 2,522 total recoveries, 27,016 negative tests and 50 deaths.

There are currently 1,348 patients recovering at home while 81 are in the hospital. 32 patients are currently in critical condition.

There are now 1,009 tests still pending.

City Active Cases
Burkburnett 120
Electra 14
Iowa Park 79
Wichita Falls 1,216

The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District sadly has five deaths to report again today; Case 2,560, 80+,...

Posted by City of Wichita Falls, Texas Government on Friday, October 30, 2020

Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

The Health District sadly has five deaths to report again today; Case 2,560, 80+, Case 3,081, 70 - 79, Case 3,082, 70 - 79, Case 3,579, 60 - 69, and Case 3,873, 80+. There are also 79 new cases, 81 hospitalizations, and 40 recoveries to report. Please remember to celebrate Halloween safely tomorrow. There are several tips for creative, fun ways to still enjoy the Holiday available on our website at https://tx-wichitafalls3.civicplus.com/2088/COVID-19.

Totals for the week ending October 30 are as follows:

Total new cases - 515

Positivity Rate - 23%

Case Type

Contact = 95 cases

Close Contact = 31 cases

Community Spread = 59 cases

Under Investigation = 330 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 9 cases

6 – 10 = 11 cases

11 – 19 = 45 cases

20 – 29 = 85 cases

30 – 39 = 80 cases

40 – 49 = 69 cases

50 – 59 = 62 cases

60 – 69 = 65 cases

70 – 79 = 46 cases

80+ = 43 cases

Total Hospitalizations = 81

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

Stable - 3

20 - 29

No hospitalizations

30 - 39

Stable - 2

Critical - 1

40 - 49

Stable - 7

Critical - 2

50 - 59

Stable - 6

Critical - 3

60 - 69

Stable - 11

Critical - 14

70 - 79

Stable - 9

Critical - 7

80+

Stable - 11

Critical - 5

