Five new deaths, 79 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed five new deaths and 79 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 40 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 4,001 cases in Wichita County, with 1,429 of them still being active.
There have been 2,522 total recoveries, 27,016 negative tests and 50 deaths.
There are currently 1,348 patients recovering at home while 81 are in the hospital. 32 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 1,009 tests still pending.
The Health District sadly has five deaths to report again today; Case 2,560, 80+, Case 3,081, 70 - 79, Case 3,082, 70 - 79, Case 3,579, 60 - 69, and Case 3,873, 80+. There are also 79 new cases, 81 hospitalizations, and 40 recoveries to report. Please remember to celebrate Halloween safely tomorrow. There are several tips for creative, fun ways to still enjoy the Holiday available on our website at https://tx-wichitafalls3.civicplus.com/2088/COVID-19.
Totals for the week ending October 30 are as follows:
Total new cases - 515
Positivity Rate - 23%
Case Type
Contact = 95 cases
Close Contact = 31 cases
Community Spread = 59 cases
Under Investigation = 330 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 9 cases
6 – 10 = 11 cases
11 – 19 = 45 cases
20 – 29 = 85 cases
30 – 39 = 80 cases
40 – 49 = 69 cases
50 – 59 = 62 cases
60 – 69 = 65 cases
70 – 79 = 46 cases
80+ = 43 cases
Total Hospitalizations = 81
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 3
20 - 29
No hospitalizations
30 - 39
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 7
Critical - 2
50 - 59
Stable - 6
Critical - 3
60 - 69
Stable - 11
Critical - 14
70 - 79
Stable - 9
Critical - 7
80+
Stable - 11
Critical - 5
