MSU Texas reports four new COVID-19 cases Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports four new students have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 133 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Friday just before 3 p.m., says the patients are made up of 23 faculty/staff members and 110 students. There are currently 24 active student cases and 5 active staff cases.
Six students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block. The university also reported eight new student recoveries.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.