MSU Texas reports four new COVID-19 cases Friday

By KAUZ Team | October 30, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 3:15 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports four new students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas.
A total of 133 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Friday just before 3 p.m., says the patients are made up of 23 faculty/staff members and 110 students. There are currently 24 active student cases and 5 active staff cases.

Six students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block. The university also reported eight new student recoveries.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

