News Channel 6 City Guide - Hospice of Wichita Falls' 35th annual Tree of Lights campaign

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re talking about the annual Tree of Lights campaign for Hospice of Wichita Falls.
“Our Tree of Lights campaign is our biggest fundraiser here at Hospice of Wichita Falls,” Alisa Echols, LMSW, and executive director said. “This will be our 35th annual Tree of Lights campaign. It’s $10 to light a light. You can light a light in honor or memory of someone special.”
It’s an annual holiday season fundraiser that’s helped support the mission of Hospice of Wichita Falls for more than three decades. The Tree of Lights campaign first began in 1985. For many, this fundraiser is the official start of the holiday season. The tree can be found on top of the Southwest Building in the middle of the city.
“Seeing the tree on top of the building is always a neat thing about this time of the year,” Jake Truette, director of development said. "I think that as individuals see what the tree stands for and that the lights on the tree represent individuals who have passed on or who are being honored in a special way, it hits on a deeper level. It’s not just a tree and they’re not just lights. It’s very personal to everybody that participates.
Your donations enable Hospice of Wichita Falls to provide care, education, resources, and more to those facing life-threatening illnesses. The goal for this year’s campaign is $250,000. This campaign has a ripple effect in the community.
“Because of Tree of Lights and the generosity of donors throughout the year, we never have to turn away somebody because of their ability to pay or the complexity of their disease,” Erin Spiva, development specialist said. “However, I also think [Tree of Lights] offers the whole community a rallying point to come together. When you’re experiencing the loss of somebody close to you, especially around the holidays, it’s really difficult. It’s my hope that the Tree of Lights can be a beacon that the community is there to support [Hospice patients] just as we are.”
The campaign kicks off on Tuesday, November 24, and runs until the final push, Radio Day, on Friday, December 18. You can make a donation by calling Hospice of Wichita Falls at (940) 691-0982 or visiting HOWF.org. A $10 donation during the Tree of Lights campaign can help ensure no one is ever turned away based on an inability to pay.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact host & producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.