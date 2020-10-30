News Channel 6 City Guide - Hospice of Wichita Falls' 35th annual Tree of Lights campaign

“Because of Tree of Lights and the generosity of donors throughout the year, we never have to turn away somebody because of their ability to pay or the complexity of their disease,” Erin Spiva, development specialist said. “However, I also think [Tree of Lights] offers the whole community a rallying point to come together. When you’re experiencing the loss of somebody close to you, especially around the holidays, it’s really difficult. It’s my hope that the Tree of Lights can be a beacon that the community is there to support [Hospice patients] just as we are.”