Pickin' for Veterans event will help vets pay for bills and get to the doctors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Weeklong coverage of the Hometown Pride Tour in Bowie concludes on October 30, however the pride will continue throughout the weekend with The Pickin' for Veterans Event.
Residents are being invited to shop with vendors, bid in a silent auction, attend concerts and a hunted house, that will take place the Bowie Community Center on October 31.
All proceeds from the event will go towards continuing to help veterans throughout Montague County.
“Being able to have a little bit of freedom and have a good time with some of the veterans that show up and meet a lot of good people here in Bowie and we’ve always had a good time,” said Shawn Garrett vendor Pickin' for Veterans.
The event will only costs $20 for residents, first responders will get half off, and veterans will of course get in free.
The event will last through October 31 until November 1, from 8 A.M. until 12 A.M.
For more information on Pickin' for Veterans visit their Facebook page.
