Portion of Brook Avenue to close for sewer line repair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A scheduled sewer line repair on Brook Avenue, between Dayton Avenue and Ardath Avenue, will cause part of the road to close on Monday.
The Sewer Rehabilitation Division will start the repair at 8 a.m. and the road will remain closed as repairs start on the street itself.
The roads will be re-opened for use once both projects have been completed.
Access to the businesses located on the West side of Brooke Avenue will still be available while the repairs are being made.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Brook Avenue will close. Detour routes will be provided.
- South bound traffic on Brook will be diverted West on Dayton to Deerwood and then East back to Brook along Ardath
- North bound traffic on Brook will be diverted east on Ardath to Marshall and then West back to Brook on Dayton
City officials are asking drivers to take this road closure and the detours into account when traveling on Brook Avenue.
