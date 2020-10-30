The trick or treating forecast looks nice

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Friday we are going to have warm conditions and relatively comfortable conditions across the area. Today we will have a high of about 65 with sunny skies and the wind will start off out of the north but gradually shift to the South by the end of the day and we will see the wind nice and light at about 5 to 10 miles per hour. Going into Halloween we will continue to have warm conditions and we will have a high around 72. We will have partly cloudy skies and close to a full moon on Halloween. Then going into Sunday a cold front comes through early in the day and prevents us from warming up too much. We will have a high around 64 with sunny skies and the wind will be out of the North at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Monday we will stay low with our temps in the mid-60s as the high with the winds gradually shifting back to that South at about 5 to 10 miles per hour.