Vernon College brings food to nurses at United Regional

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Vernon College is showing support to nurses by bringing food.
A partnership between Vernon College and Progress & Provisions put together the plan to provide meals to the nurses at United Regional.
Progress & Provisions donated a total of 32 pizzas between two food drop-offs today. The Vernon College staff delivered the pizzas and are collecting funds to give out another meal next week.
“So I wanted to do what we can to raise awareness to let people know that the nurses are here, they’re under stress, and it really does make a difference if we reach out and tell them that we care and that we support them,” said Paula Whitman, division chair for math and science at Vernon College.
One reason Whitman wanted to get involved is because her daughter is an emergency room nurse in Amarillo.
“Especially now with cases on the rise and staffing obviously having to work consistently, food is probably not the easiest thing to get there,” said chef owner of Progress & Provisions Kyle Dalka, “so we just wanted to make sure that we could produce a fast and hot meal for them during this time so we were super excited though.”
Vernon College hopes others in the community will work together in any way to support nurses.
