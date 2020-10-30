WFISD COVID-19 Tracker shows 49 active cases Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that tracks the total amount of cases across the school district.
There are a total of 49 active cases at this time, with 33 of them being students and 16 being staff members.
Both Rider High School and McNiel Middle School currently have seven COVID-19 cases.
The cases are being broken down by campus. Here is a list of the current active cases that have been reported:
Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school campus count.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.