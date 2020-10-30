WFISD COVID-19 Tracker shows 49 active cases Friday

The cases will be broken down by campus. (Source: WFISD Facebook page)
By KAUZ Team | October 30, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 5:24 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that tracks the total amount of cases across the school district.

There are a total of 49 active cases at this time, with 33 of them being students and 16 being staff members.

Both Rider High School and McNiel Middle School currently have seven COVID-19 cases.

The cases are being broken down by campus. Here is a list of the current active cases that have been reported:

Campus Active Student Cases Active Staff Cases
Hirschi High School 2 0
Rider High School 6 2
Wichita Falls High School 2 1
Barwise Middle School 3 0
Kirby Middle School 1 2
McNiel Middle School 4 3
Booker T. Washington Elementary 1 1
Brook Village 3 0
Burgess Elementary 2 1
Crockett Elementary 1 0
Cunningham Elementary 3 0
Fain Elementary 0 0
Fowler Elementary 0 1
Franklin Elementary 2 0
Haynes Elementary 0 1
Jefferson Elementary 1 0
Lamar Elementary 0 0
Milam Elementary 0 0
Scotland Park Elementary 1 1
Sheppard Elementary 0 0
Southern Hills Elementary 1 3
West Foundation Elementary 0 0
Zundy Elementary 0 0
Farris Early Childhood 0 0
Northwest Head Start 0 0
Career Education Center N/A 0
Other N/A 0

Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school campus count.

