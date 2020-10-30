WFPD: Two more ATMs burglarized in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two more ATMs were burglarized Friday in Wichita Falls, according the Wichita Falls Police Department.
Officers first responded to investigate an ATM burglary at First Bank on Midwestern Parkway around 5:40 a.m.
A citizen reportedly followed the suspects for a time before losing them. Officers who searched the area were unable to locate the suspects.
Wichita Falls police then discovered a second ATM had been burglarized as well, this one being at the American National Bank across the street.
The burglaries are still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.
WFPD reports there have been six total ATM thefts in the area since August 2020.
If you have any information about this crime, call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
