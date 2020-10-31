Halloween is celebrated less traditionally this year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Parents and their kids celebrate Halloween during the pandemic at trunk or treat and drive-thru events as alternatives to trick-or-treating.
“We wanted to provide the community a safe way with COVID to get the kids to still get some fun on Halloween,” said Steve Duran, general manager at Patterson Honda.
Patterson Honda hosted a drive-thru trunk or treat with interactive throwing games, candy, and prizes. Another dealership, Red River Harley-Davidson, held a “Back the Blue” event. It included a trunk or treat, cookout, and bike demos.
“Red River Harley-Davidson decided that it was very important for the community and for us to take a moment and thank all of law enforcement, their support staff, and their families for all the things that they do to keep us safe,” said Jack Small, Riding Academy manager.
Law enforcement from surrounding cities were invited. Several officers handed out candy during the trunk or treat part of the day.
Another event families went to is Fun Fest by Tenth and Broad Church of Christ, which holds a Halloween carnival that was adapted to a drive-thru.
“We tried to come up with creative games where people don’t have to touch many things but we still wanted to do something fun for the community,” said Shane Cannedy, youth minister at Tenth and Broad Church of Christ.
Carloads of people stopped by booths set up around the parking lot to play a game, like guessing the name of candies and a scavenger hunt of items you have in your car. The volunteers at the stations passed out candy to all kids in each car while wearing gloves and masks for safety.
The candy supply did not run out for anyone attending these events.
