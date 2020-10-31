House fire causes thousands in damage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Fire officials say a house fire in Wichita falls has caused about $20,000 in damage.
The Wichita Falls Fire Department said the fire started around 8 a.m. Saturday at the 4000 block of Lake Park Drive.
One of the people living in the house told fire investigators he had put lit candles on the end of a table and fell asleep on the couch.
He told fire officials he woke up and noticed the candle had been knocked off of the table and rolled under the couch which caught the couch and blankets on fire and filled the house with smoke.
The man was transported to United Regional for injuries to his foot.
Firefighters were told the owner thinks his dog knocked the candle off of the table, causing the fire.
The fire was contained to one room.
No other injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.