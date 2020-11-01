Second anniversary of the death of Yajaira Garcia is celebrated on Día de los Muertos

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The second anniversary of Yajaira Garcia’s death is about the same time of Día de los Muertos.
Yajaira Garcia was murdered on November 3, 2018.
Today is Día de los Muertos, which is known as the Day of the Dead. In Mexico, it’s a way of celebrating deaths in the family.
People who knew Yajaira went to her parents' home to honor her, eat some food, and see a portrait of Yajaira, which was unveiled this afternoon.
Karyl Barbosa, a painter and friend of Yajaira’s mother Mayela, did the painting. She met Mayela after Yajaira’s death.
“It meant so much for her that Mrs. Barbosa was going to do this for her because not too many people would do something like that,” said Gonzalo Robles, who translated for Mayela Garcia.
Barbosa spent a couple of months on the painting adding things special to Yajaira and the Garcia family and making sure the portrait look like Yajaira. Mayela asked for there to be a yellow rose, a tree, and picked the colors of Yajaira’s shirt and hat.
“Through my husband’s eyes and through the photographs I had,” said Barbosa on how she painted the portrait. Her husband knew Yajaira and would speak up about the painting not looking like her.
There was an altar that included items Yajaira loved like makeup, a pair of cowboy boots, and her Lady Coyote Soccer uniform.
